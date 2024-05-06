As the countdown begins for the Dharamshala bye-elections, political tensions soar amidst the Congress party’s prolonged indecision regarding its candidate selection. With just weeks left until the crucial polls, the delay in announcing a contender has set the stage for a high-stakes showdown in the picturesque Himalayan town.

The filing of nomination papers looms large, yet the Congress remains conspicuously silent on its chosen representative to face off against rebel and now BJP candidate, Sudhir Sharma. This delay has not only fueled apprehension among party members but has also raised concerns about the potential impact on the election outcome.

Sources within the party reveal a simmering discontent among ticket aspirants, who find themselves caught in a state of limbo as the clock ticks closer to the campaign period. “We have talked to senior party leaders, and they are saying that a survey is still being conducted to determine the ticket for Dharamshala bye-elections,” one aspirant confided. The palpable frustration underscores the urgency for clarity within the party ranks.

While Congress purportedly delays its decision to preempt internal rebellion, the strategy appears to be backfiring. Rather than quelling dissent, the prolonged ambiguity risks undermining the party’s unity and cohesion, potentially handing an advantage to opponents.

In the absence of an official nominee, several contenders have seized the initiative, launching independent campaigns to woo voters. Notable among them are former Mayor Davinder Jaggi, BJP defector Rakesh Chaudhary, and Congress stalwart Vijay Inder Karan, each vying for attention and support in the fiercely contested electoral arena.

Rakesh Chaudhary’s bold assertion to contest as an Independent should the Congress deny him the ticket adds another layer of complexity to the unfolding drama. With a substantial voter base garnered from previous elections, Chaudhary’s defiance poses a formidable challenge to the Congress’ electoral calculus.

Moreover, pressure mounts on the Congress from community leaders, particularly the influential Gaddi community, who advocate for Vijay Inder Karan’s candidacy. In a bid to secure representation, community leaders have issued a stark warning, threatening to field an independent candidate if their demands remain unmet.

As the political spectacle unfolds in Dharamshala, the Congress finds itself at a crossroads, grappling with internal dissent, external pressures, and the looming shadow of a resolute opponent. With time running short and the stakes higher than ever, the party’s dilly-dallying threatens to cast a long shadow over its electoral prospects in the upcoming bye-election battle.