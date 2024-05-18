Shimla – In a significant move to ensure voter accessibility, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has approved the setup of auxiliary polling stations in two remote areas of Himachal Pradesh. This decision aims to facilitate voting for residents in challenging geographical regions.

A spokesperson from the State Election Department announced today that these auxiliary polling stations will be established in Bada-Bhangal, part of the Baijnath (SC) assembly constituency in Kangra district, and in Dhillon, part of the Kasauli (SC) assembly constituency in Solan district.

In Bada-Bhangal, 469 voters are registered. The primary polling station is located at Government Primary School, Bada-Bhangal, Beer, where 310 voters will cast their ballots. Due to the area’s difficult terrain, an auxiliary polling station will be set up at Government High School, Bada-Bhangal (99A-Bada-Bhangal), to accommodate the remaining 159 voters.

In Dhillon, Kasauli, 805 voters are registered. The main polling station is at Government Primary School, Dhillon, serving 800 voters. Additionally, an auxiliary polling station will be established at the Zonal Leprosy Hospital, Lohanji, specifically for five leprosy patients to cast their votes.

With the addition of these auxiliary polling stations, the total number of polling stations in Himachal Pradesh has now increased to 7,992. This expansion underscores the ECI’s commitment to ensuring that every eligible voter has the opportunity to participate in the electoral process, regardless of their location or physical condition.