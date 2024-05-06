Dharamshala – The Himachal Pradesh School Education Board is poised to declare the results of the class 10th examinations for the academic session 2023-24 on May 7th.

According to reliable sources within the education board, a press conference has been scheduled for 10:30 AM at the Dharamshala headquarters, where the much-awaited results are expected to be officially announced.

The class 10th board examinations were conducted from March 2nd to March 21st this year. Approximately 95,000 students appeared for the exams, which were held across 2258 examination centers statewide.

In a remarkable display of efficiency, the Education Board has expedited the result declaration process, following the swift announcement of the class 12th results. This achievement is attributed to the board’s embrace of technological advancements and a revamped approach to result declaration.

Key innovations include the establishment of an expanded network of evaluation centers and the deployment of an augmented workforce of teachers entrusted with evaluation duties. Notably, the introduction of online marking systems at evaluation centers has significantly streamlined the assessment process, enhancing both accuracy and efficiency.

Dr. Major Vishal Sharma, the Board’s Secretary, expressed confidence in the impending release of results, asserting that preparations are nearing completion. “The result of the class 10th examination is almost ready,” remarked Dr. Sharma. “If everything goes well, the 10th Class result will be declared on Tuesday morning.”

Stay tuned for further updates as the education board gears up to unveil the much-anticipated results on May 7th.