In a dramatic political turn of events, six Congress rebel MLAs have officially crossed the aisle to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ranks. Rajindra Rana, Sudhir Sharma, Ravi Thakur, Indradutt Lakhanpal, Devendra Bhutto, and Chaitanya Sharma have all switched their allegiance to the BJP, marking a significant shift in the political landscape of Himachal Pradesh.

The high-profile defection took place in the presence of key BJP figures including Union Minister Anurag Thakur, Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur, BJP State President Dr. Rajeev Bindal and Rajya Sabha MP Harsh Mahajan.

Eminent personalities from Himachal Pradesh join the BJP at party headquarters in New Delhi. #JoinBJP https://t.co/jsNYcoO1jt — BJP (@BJP4India) March 23, 2024

Sources reveal that the decision was the culmination of intense negotiations between the rebel MLAs and the BJP high command, with Thursday night’s meeting paving the way for the historic switch.

Discussions during the meeting reportedly revolved around a range of topics including the withdrawal of petitions filed by the disqualified MLAs in the Supreme Court, their formal induction into the BJP fold, and strategies for future political endeavours. Party insiders hint at a swift response from the BJP, with plans underway to announce candidates for both Kangra and Mandi Lok Sabha seats, as well as the forthcoming assembly by-elections.

Rajindra Rana, speaking after the meeting, emphasized that every decision was made in consultation with BJP National President JP Nadda, underlining the party’s commitment to a unified approach.

Legal obstacles seem minimal as the rebels gear up to withdraw their petitions challenging the decision of the Assembly Speaker. Moreover, anticipation mounts as reports suggest that three independent MLAs may soon follow suit and join the BJP ranks. This potential influx of new members underscores the BJP’s growing influence in Himachal Pradesh politics.