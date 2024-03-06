New Delhi – In a startling turn of events, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) has taken decisive action against the senior Congress leader Sudhir Sharma, removing him from the position of AICC secretary with immediate effect. This development comes in the wake of a major political upheaval in Himachal Pradesh where Sudhir Sharma, along with five other Congress MLAs, had openly defied party lines to support BJP candidate Harsh Mahajan in the recent Rajya Sabha election held on February 27.

In an official statement released on Wednesday, Congress general secretary K C Venugopal announced that party president Mallikarjun Kharge had removed Sudhir Sharma from the position of secretary, citing his actions in the Rajya Sabha polls as a breach of party discipline.

Sudhir Sharma, a former minister in Himachal Pradesh, faced disqualification as an MLA for defying the party whip during the recent Rajya Sabha polls. The move marks a historic moment for Himachal Pradesh, as it is the first time MLAs have been disqualified under the anti-defection law.

The six Congress MLAs, including Sudhir Sharma, who were disqualified for cross-voting in favor of the BJP candidate, have taken legal action against their disqualification. On Tuesday, they approached the Supreme Court challenging the decision of the state Legislative Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania.

The rebels, who abstained from voting on the Budget following their Rajya Sabha voting, stand accused by the ruling Congress of defying a party whip. Senior Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi lost the Rajya Sabha election due to cross-voting by these rebels.

The removal of Sudhir Sharma from his party position signifies the Congress party’s commitment to maintaining discipline and unity within its ranks. As the legal battle unfolds, the political landscape in Himachal Pradesh remains dynamic, with repercussions likely to shape the future trajectory of the state’s political narrative.