In a dramatic turn of events, six rebel Congress MLAs, who recently cross-voted in favour of BJP candidate Harsh Mahajan during the Rajya Sabha elections, have been granted Y-category security. This decision comes amidst escalating political turmoil and heightened tensions following the controversial voting episode.

The Home Ministry has issued a formal directive, instructing the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to deploy four commandos led by a CRPF head constable for the security of each rebel MLA. The Y category security, typically reserved for individuals facing moderate threats, underscores the seriousness of the situation.

Sources reveal that the tour program is scheduled to commence as soon as the rebel MLAs cross the border into Himachal Pradesh, prompting authorities to take preventive measures to ensure their safety. The decision to provide enhanced security is seen as a response to the recent political maneuvering that saw these Congress members aligning with the BJP.

The official letter from the Home Ministry was transmitted to the CRPF, which, in turn, relayed the directive to Himachal Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Sanjay Kundu. DGP Kundu issued orders to the Superintendents of Police (SP) in the respective districts where the rebel MLAs are expected to visit.