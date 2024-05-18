Shimla — Himachal Pradesh is currently in the grip of an unprecedented heat wave, with record-breaking temperatures causing significant disruption across the state. The MeT Department has issued a heat wave alert for ten districts, warning residents to brace for extreme heat in the coming days.

The affected districts include Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla, Solan, and Sirmaur. According to the alert, there is a heightened risk of heat waves in Sirmaur, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kangra, Solan, Una, and Shimla over the next 24 hours.

On Friday, temperatures soared to unprecedented levels, with four locations recording a maximum temperature of 40 degrees Celsius. Additionally, ten places across the state experienced temperatures exceeding 35 degrees Celsius. This heat wave marks the highest maximum temperatures recorded in Una, Dharamshala, Shimla, and Manali since 2022. Specifically, Neri in Una and Hamirpur reported a blistering 43 degrees Celsius, while Bilaspur and Dhaula Kuan saw temperatures rise above 41 degrees Celsius. With the current heatwave alert, temperatures are expected to exceed 43 degrees today.

The Meteorological Center in Shimla has indicated that weather conditions are likely to persist in some central and high-altitude regions until May 20. Some plain areas might experience brief respite with rain showers expected on May 19. However, from May 21 to 24, the weather is anticipated to clear up across most parts of the state, potentially leading to further temperature increases.

The scorching heat has made it increasingly difficult for people to step out of their homes, and the situation is particularly severe in the plains. The bright sunshine and soaring temperatures have rendered daily activities challenging, even in typically cooler areas like Shimla.

Health authorities have advised residents to take necessary precautions to cope with the extreme heat. It is recommended to stay indoors during peak hours, remain hydrated, and avoid strenuous outdoor activities. Vulnerable populations, including the elderly, children, and those with pre-existing health conditions, are urged to take extra care during this period.