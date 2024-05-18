The government has officially released the academic schedule for the upcoming session of undergraduate degree courses in Himachal Pradesh’s colleges. This new schedule, overseen by the Office of the Director of Higher Education, applies to colleges affiliated with Himachal Pradesh University, Shimla, and Sardar Patel University. It outlines the timelines for admissions, classes, and examinations for the 2024-25 academic year.

Admissions Timeline

The online application process for first-year undergraduate admissions will commence on June 3 and conclude on July 15. During this period, colleges will also conduct pre-admission counselling sessions. The first merit list for admissions will be published on July 16 at 1 PM. Students will have a three-day window, from July 16 to July 19, to pay their fees. The second merit list will be released on July 20, with the deadline for fee payment set at 11 AM on the same day.

Orientation and Subsequent Year Admissions

An orientation and introduction session for first-year students is scheduled for July 22. For second and final-year students, admissions will be conducted on a rolling basis from June 6 to July 15, with fee payments accepted from July 6 to July 19.

Academic Calendar

The academic calendar includes 181 days of regular classes, divided into three periods: July 23 to October 28, November 4 to December 31, and February 5, 2025, to March 29, 2025. These sessions will also include remedial classes.

Examination and Result Schedule

Annual examinations for undergraduate courses are set to run from April 1 to May 15, 2025, with the evaluation results to be declared between April 10 and May 17. Final results will be announced by July 30. The results for the current academic year’s UG examinations will be declared by July 31, 2024. Revaluation results are scheduled for September 7, while supplementary exams for the 2023-24 session will be held in September.

Holidays in Colleges

The new academic session includes 65 days of holidays: summer break from June 16 to July 12, Diwali holidays from October 29 to November 2, and winter break from January 1, 2025, to February 4, 2025.