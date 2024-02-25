Dharamshala – Congress MLA Sudhir Sharma, a former minister in Himachal Pradesh, has filed a complaint with the Director General of Police, Sanjay Kundu, reporting threatening messages received by his staff. The Himachal Police have initiated an investigation into the matter.

Sharma’s staff reportedly received threatening phone calls on two separate occasions, with the calls claiming association with a gangster hiding in Canada. Despite the international reference, the calls originated from a local number. Sharma suspects political motives behind the threats and believes that certain leaders with vested interests may orchestrate them.

Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu has been apprised of the situation, and the police have started an inquiry. Sources suggest that the Himachal Police have also contacted the Director General of Police of Punjab, exploring potential cross-border connections.

Expressing his surprise at such incidents occurring in the typically tranquil state, Sudhir Sharma addressed the media in Dharamshala on Saturday. He stated, “This is a big surprise for Himachal, a state known for its tranquillity. I’ve discussed this matter with Chief Minister Sukhu and DGP Kundu. Investigations are underway, and we expect the truth to emerge soon.”

Sharma emphasized that he could not discern any apparent reason for the threats, as no calls or messages were directed to his mobile number. However, he expressed concern about the safety of political figures and demanded swift action by the Himachal Police to arrest those responsible.

“This is unacceptable in politics. Such occurrences are troubling, and we need to identify and bring those behind these threats to justice,” Sharma added.