Shimla: Heavy snowfall has blocked two National Highways (NH) and 227 roads in Himachal.

The heavy snowfall since Wednesday, hampered vehicular traffic bringing life to a standstill, on NH -3 and NH 305 in Kullu district and 227 roads in the state.

According to State Disaster Management Authority 101 roads in Lahaul-Spiti, 61 in Chamba, 28 in Shimla, 22 Kullu and 15 roads in Kinnaur were closed due to heavy snowfall.

The snowfall even affected power supply as 701 Electricity Transformers were shutdown.

Metrological Department Shimla, Director Manmohan Singh said that the weather will be dry for next 5 days from tomorrow till December 2.