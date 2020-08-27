Shimla: Strengthening Cold Store facility to facilitate the fruit growers of the Shimla district, the government has announced for developing cold chain infrastructure at Parala and pre-cooling chambers at Kharapatthar.

The State CM Jai Ram Thakur said that the facilities will be developed with a budget provision of Rs. 59.25 crore.

The CM today laid foundation stones projects worth Rs. 198 crores of H.P. State Agricultural Marketing Board for different parts of the State from Sabji Mandi, Dhali, Shimla through video conferencing to facilitate the farmers and horticulturists.

He laid foundation stones of new Fruits and Vegetable Sub Markets at Menhdali (Rohru) and Shilaroo to be constructed at a cost of Rs. 20 crore each, Rs. 12.01 crore new Fruits and Vegetable Sub Market at Bandrol.

Jai Ram Thakur said that all the projects foundation stones of which were laid by him today would be completed within the next one and a half year.

Chief Minister claimed of ensuring adequate arrangement of boxes, trays and other inputs so that the horticulturists of the State do not face any inconvenience in marketing of their produce.

