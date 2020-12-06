Shimla: A devastating fire broke down in Gujandali village, Rohru in Shimla district that destroyed a four-storey building.

The fire broke out around midnight and was brought under control by the police, fire brigade with the help of local people.

Three fire tenders from Rohru and Jubbal were pressed into service to douse the fire which otherwise could have spread to other adjoining houses that are close together.

According to fire official, while no loss of life was reported, property worth Rs 20 lakhs was damaged.

The house consisting of around 20 rooms, belonged to nine brothers and their families. However when the fire incident occurred only two families that were sleeping in the house managed to escape before the fire engulfed the entire house.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur expressed grief over the fire incident.

He directed the district administration to provide immediate relief and rehabilitation to the affected families. He also assured of all possible help that could be provided to the affected families.

Deputy Commissioner Shimla district Aditiya Negi said that financial assistance is being provided to the affected families and arrangement for their stay has been made in the village.