Rohru: Four persons were killed after a car they were travelling in plunged into a deep gorge in Rohru Sub Division, district Shimla.

The deceased have been identified as Devinder Atri (48), Trilok Rakta (35), Ashish (28) and Kuldeep (35). All were residents of Bholad village in Jubbal Tehsil, district Shimla.

The accident took place on Wednesday night near Chhupari village, 16 kilometres away from Rohru. They were returning to their village after attending a marriage ceremony in Samoli village. When they reached Chhupari village, the driver lost control of the vehicle and it plunged into a deep gorge.

The vehicle was noticed by a local resident on Thursday morning who informed the police.

Police reached the spot and recovered the dead bodies. The bodies have been taken to Civil Hospital, Rohru for post-mortem.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Shimla Monica Bhutungru confirmed the report and said an investigation is going on.