Shimla-On Saturday, Chandigarh University in Mohali witnessed a ruckus in the girls’ hostel following unconfirmed reports appeared on social media that a girl student had been recording videos of other girls while taking bath. As per these reports, over a period of time, she had recorded clips several girls. It was alleged that she used to send these obscene photos and videos to her male friend in Shimla, who further circulated these clips.

Unconfirmed reports on social media also claimed that dorm mates of the accused were in shock after finding their clips online. These reports claimed that as many as eight hostel residents had attempted suicide after watching their videos going viral on the Internet. However, these reports were rubbished by both the University management and the police.

In this connection, the accused girl was detained in Mohali, two youth were detained from Rohru in Shimla. Himachal Pradesh DGP Sanjay Kundu confirmed the report through a Tweet. They would be handed over to the Chandigarh police for further investigation.

Chief Minister Jairam Thakur also took cognizance of the incident and told ANI, “I’ve instructed police officers to cooperate with the Punjab Police. According to the info received, the boy who made (videos) viral is from Himachal. Legal action will be taken against him.”

SSP Dismissed Suicide Remuors

According to the police, the accused is an MBA first-year student. She was in police custody and an FIR has been registered against her under Sections 354 C of IPC and IT Act at the Gharuan police post. Her mobile phone was confiscated and sent for forensic examination.

Further, the investigation was underway, confirmed SSP Mohali, Viveksheel Soni.

The officials from the Chandigarh University has also rubbished reports of suicide attempts by any of the students.

“No student committed suicide. Preliminary probe reveals that the accused girl had sent her own pics/videos to her boyfriend. No other material found. FIR filed. Police probing it. I appeal to students & parents not to believe in any rumors,” Pro-Chancellor, Chandigarh University told ANI.

Management Trying to Hush-Up The Case, Alleges Students

On the other hand, some students claimed that the Chandigarh University management was pressurizing them to hush up the issue. The students living in the girls’ hostel said that they made a complaint regarding the same to the college management. But the college management did not take any strict action.

After these rumors spread on social media, angry students surrounded Chandigarh University late Saturday night and shouted slogans of ‘We Want Justice.’ To protect her from protesting students, the accused girl had to be locked in a hotel room before the police arrived.

According to reports, angry students toppled PCR vans, and police had to use force to maintain order. To prevent any undesirable situations, a heavy police force was stationed outside the University on Sunday morning.

Minister, Other Officials Urge Students To Stay Calm

The Punjab School Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains Tweeted an appeal to the Chandigarh University students to stay calm. He also assured them that the accused won’t be spared if found guilty.

“I humbly request all the students of Chandigarh University to remain calm, no one guilty will be spared. It’s a very sensitive matter & relates to dignity of our sisters & daughters. We all including media should be very very cautious, it is also test of ours now as a society,” her Tweet said.

Arvind Kejriwal, the chief minister of Delhi and the convenor of AAP, also caught wind of the situation and insisted on the harshest punishment for the guilty. He offered his support to the students who were protesting and urged them to be patient.

Meanwhile, Manisha Gulati, the Chairperson of the Punjab Women Commission, visited the institution on Sunday morning to assess the situation.

“This is a serious matter, an investigation is underway. I am here to assure parents of all students that the accused won’t be spared,” she told ANI.

More details would be available after the interrogation of youth held in Shimla, the police said.