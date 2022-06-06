Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh State Pollution Control Board on Monday contributed Rs. 51 Lakhs towards the CM Relief Funds.

Additional Chief Secretary Environment Science and Technology Prabodh Saxena presented a Cheque to Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur.

The Chief Minister thanked this noble gesture and said that such contributions go a long way in helping the needy in the hour of distress.

Member Secretary State Pollution Control Board Apoorv Devgan, Chief Engineer Pollution Control Board Praveen Gupta and Principal Scientific Officer Dr Manoj Kumar were present on the occasion among others.

