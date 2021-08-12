Rohru: Littering has become a serious problem in Rohru as around one metric ton of solid waste was collected from Shikari Khad, DD Nallah, Makhi Nallah, HRTC workshop, Rohru market and New Bus Stand, Rohru.

Hundreds of people participated in this cleanliness drive.

The garbage was collected on Wednesday during a cleanliness drive organised by State’s Pollution Control Board Regional Office, Shimla. The cleanliness drive was carried out in the catchment area of the Pabbar River.

The garbage was sent to the landfill site of the Municipal Corporation, Rohru for proper disposal.

A meeting between the officials of Jal Shakti Department, MC Rohru and President Slaughter House Association was also held after the cleanliness drive. In this meeting, it was decided that the Jal Shakti Department will provide an estimate to MC, Rohru to set up an Effluent Treatment Plant (ETP) for the treatment of wasteful water that is generated by the slaughterhouses in Rohru.

It was also decided that MC Rohru will seek requisite approval from the Urban Development Department and thereafter the ETP would be set up by the Jal Shakti Department.