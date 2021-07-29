Nauni/Solan: Dr. YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry (UHF), Nauni will be filling the seats for its various undergraduate, postgraduate and doctorate programme for the academic session 2021-22 on the basis of the score of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) entrance exam to be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Admission to the University’s normal seats of BSc (Hons) Horticulture, BSc (Hons) Forestry and B.Tech Biotechnology will be held on the score of ICAR-AIEEA (UG) 2021 being conducted by NTA. Similarly, the admission to postgraduate programmes- MSc and MBA (Agribusiness) and PhD will also be conducted on the score of ICAR AIEEA (PG) and AICE-JRF/SRF respectively.

Candidates who wish to apply for self-financing seats (UG Programme) and MBA (General) are not required to apply for the ICAR examination. However, they are required to fill the online application form of the University. The admission to UG self-financing seats will be made on the basis of merit of qualifying examination and for MBA (General) on the merit of HPMAT followed by group discussion and personal interview at the university. The admission to PhD Management will be held on the merit of the qualifying exam (MBA).

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has notified the dates for its computer-based ICAR AIEEA (UG), AIEEA (PG) and AICE-JRF/SRF examination. The application form can be filled online https://icar.nta.ac.in till 20th August. The examination of AIEEA (UG) will be held on 7, 8 and 13th September, while AIEEA (PG) and AICE-JRF/SRF (PhD) will be held on 17th September.

Apart from applying in the respective ICAR examinations, it is also mandatory for the candidates to submit the online application form of the university by accessing the university website. Candidates who do not appear in the ICAR entrance examination or fail to submit an online application form of the university will not be considered for admission.