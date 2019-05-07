Admissions Open at Nauni University

Nauni/Solan: The Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry has released the admission schedule for its undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in Horticulture, Forestry, Biotechnology and Business Administration for the academic year 2019-20.

The application process is online and interested students can apply by logging on the university website. The detailed prospectus can be downloaded from the university website.

In undergraduate programmes, the University is offering B Sc (Hons) Horticulture and B Sc (Hons) Forestry at its main campus and at the College of Horticulture and Forestry (COH&F), Neri. The university also offers B Tech Biotechnology programme at COH&F Neri. The B Sc (Hons) Horticulture programme will also be offered at the College of Horticulture and Centre of Excellence in Horticulture Research, Thunag in Mandi district, which is the fourth constituent college of the university.

The last date for receipt of application for undergraduate programmes (without late fee) is 1st June, 2019 and with late fee of Rs 1000 is 7th June. The date of entrance test is 16th June, 2019. The test will be held in offline mode at the Solan, Sundernagar, Hamirpur, Palampur and Rampur Bushahr.

The university is also offering M.Sc in its College of Horticulture and College of Forestry located at the main campus at Nauni and COH&F Neri. The specializations offered in Horticulture are Entomology, Floriculture and Landscape Architecture, Food Technology, Fruit Science, Molecular Biology and Biotechnology, Plant Pathology, Seed Science and Technology, Spices, Plantation and Medicinal and Aromatic Plants, and Vegetable Science. In Forestry, students can apply for M Sc in Agricultural Economics, Agroforestry, Environmental Science, Environmental Management, Forest Genetic Resources, Medicinal and Aromatic Plants, Microbiology, Silviculture, Soil Science, Statistics, and Wood Science and Technology.

The university is also offering MBA and MBA (Agribusiness). The last date for receipt of online applications for M.Sc Programmes and MBA (Agribusiness) programmes (without late fee) is 11th June and with late fee 18th June. The written test will be held on 27th June, 2019. The students interested to apply for MBA can fill in the application form by 6th July, 2019 but such candidates will also have to appear in HPCMAT conducted separately by the Himachal Pradesh University.

In addition to the normal seats, the university also offers the option of applying for self-financed seats in every discipline. The applicant will have to specify in the online form whether they want to apply for a self-financed seat. In B Sc and M Sc, the candidates from Himachal are eligible for normal seats as well as self-financed. However, the candidates from other states are only eligible for self-financed seats in addition to ICAR seats.