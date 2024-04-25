The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared JEE Main Result 2024 on April 24, 2024. The Paper I results have been announced. Candidates can check their scores for the Joint Entrance examination on the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.ac.in.

JEE Mains Exam 2024 Session-2 was held on April 4, 5, 6, 8, 9, and 12, 2024. The examination was conducted at 319 Cities across the Country (including 22 Cities outside India). The provisional answer key was released on April 12 and the last date to raise objection was till April 14, 2024. NTA has already released the final answer key on April 21, 2024.

This time, for general category candidates, the cut-off for JEE (Advanced) is 93.23 which is up from 90.77 in 2023, up from 88.4 in 2022, 87.9 in 2021. The qualifying scores for general candidates were 90.3 and 89.7 in 2020 and 2019, respectively.

For SC candidates, the cut-off is 60.09. The Cut-off for ST students is 46.69. The OBC (non-creamy layer) cut-off has also increased to 79.67 this time. For the EWS category candidates, the cut-off this time is 75.62.

Total number of candidates registered in the January 2024 (session 1) examination were 1221624, of which 1170048 candidates appeared. A total of 1179569 registered in April 2024 (session 2), out of which 1067959 candidates appeared for the exams.

Looking ahead, the focus now shifts to the next phase of the journey – the JEE Advanced 2024 Examination. With registration set to commence on April 27, 2024, the top 2.5 lakh performers from JEE Main will vie for coveted seats in prestigious engineering colleges across the country.

Total number of unique candidates registered in both sessions (January/April) of the JEE main 2024 were 1476557, of which 1415110 appeared for the exams.

This time, 1067959 out of 1179569 appeared for the session 2 exams, out of which 377921 were general students, 134465 were general EWS, 416440 were OBC-NCL, 103422 were SC and 35711 were ST candidates.