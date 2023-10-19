Shimla – Himachal Pradesh University has invited applications for 29 teaching positions. These openings encompass a wide range of academic disciplines, providing a platform for both experienced educators and emerging scholars to make a significant impact.

The 29 positions on offer include roles for Professors, Associate Professors, and Assistant Professors, covering diverse subjects and departments within the institution. This extensive recruitment drive seeks to enrich the academic landscape and promote research and teaching excellence.

For aspiring Professors, the university offers positions at the Post Graduate Centre of HP University, available in the fields of Bio-Technology, Law, and Public Administration.

In the category of Associate Professors, the university seeks candidates with expertise in critical areas such as Data Science and Artificial Intelligence, Forensic Science, Buddhist Studies, and Law.

The Assistant Professor roles, distributed across various academic departments, offer a pathway for educators to make a lasting impact on students’ lives and contribute to the academic and intellectual growth of the region.

In addition to teaching positions, the university is also in search of candidates for an Advisor-cum-Consultant role in the non-teaching category, offering a unique opportunity to contribute to administrative and advisory functions.

Prospective candidates can submit their applications through the university’s dedicated recruitment portal. The application window is open from October 27th to November 10th. It is important to note that candidates who have previously applied in response to earlier advertisements must update their information and submit fresh hard copies of their applications.