Manali – In Lahaul, Himachal Pradesh, heavy snow near the Atal Tunnel trapped over 1000 vehicles, with tourists now facing tough weather conditions. The snowstorm hit near the Atal Tunnel Rohtang, blocking roads and trapping over 1000 vehicles, including more than 6000 people.

Rescue operations have been underway since Monday, with teams from District Police Kullu and Manali Police working tirelessly to evacuate stranded vehicles and tourists. DSP Manali KD Sharma said that the snowfall caught many off guard, leading to the massive traffic jam.

Despite the challenging conditions, rescue teams managed to evacuate 600 vehicles, ensuring the safety of their passengers. However, hundreds of vehicles and tourists remain stuck, prompting the rescue operation to continue through the night.

The snowstorm, which brought around seven inches of snow, has disrupted normal life in Lahaul, but efforts to bring everyone to safety persist. As dawn breaks, the focus remains on rescuing those still stranded and ensuring their well-being amidst the harsh weather conditions.