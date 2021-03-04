Dharamshala ranked 16th in Municipal Performance Index, Shimla MC placed at 24th

New Delhi: Historic Shimla city has been ranked first in Ease of Living Index 2020 in cities with a population of less than a million.

Dharmashala MC has been ranked 16th in Municipal Performance Index 2020, while Shimla MC placed at 24th position.

As per the Ease of Living Index 2020 prepared by the ministry of housing and urban affairs Shimla has received 60.90 points in the ‘Ease of Living Index’.

City State Points Shimla Himachal Pradesh 60.90 Bhubaneshwar Odisha 59.85 Silvassa Gujarat 58.43 Kakinada Andhra Pradesh 56.84 Salem Tamil Nadu 56.40

In Municipal Performance Index Dharamshala MC has received 45.68 points, while Oldest Municipal Corporation Shimla has got 43.71 points.

Municipal Corporation State Points Rank New Delhi MC UT 52.92 1 Tirupati Odisha 51.69 2 Gandhinagar Gujarat 51.59 3 Karnal Haryana 51.39 4 Salem Tamil Nadu 49.04 5 Dharamshala Himachal Pradesh 45.68 16 Shimla Himachal Pradesh 43.71 24

Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of State announced rankings online. The rankings under Ease of Living Index 2020 were announced for cities with a population of more than a million, and cities with less than a million people.

The Ease of Living Index is an assessment tool that evaluates the quality of life and the impact of various initiatives for urban development. It provides a comprehensive understanding of participating cities across India based on the quality of life, the economic-ability of a city, and its sustainability and resilience. The assessment also incorporates the residents’ view on the services provided by city administration through a Citizen Perception Survey.

The Municipal Performance Index (MPI) was launched as an accompaniment to the Ease of Living Index. It examines local government practice in municipalities across areas of services, finance, policy, technology and governance. It seeks to simplify and evaluate the complexities in local governance practice and promote the ethos of transparency and accountability.