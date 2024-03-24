Shimla – Himachal Pradesh is gearing up for another round of weather fluctuations as meteorologists predict rain and snowfall across the state in the coming week.

With the onset of spring, the region has experienced a mix of clear skies, sunshine, and occasional snowfall in higher elevations. The Meteorological Department has issued a weather alert, warning residents and travellers alike to brace themselves for the impending precipitation. This advisory extends to both locals in the valleys and visitors planning excursions to the picturesque hill stations.

High-altitude areas, including popular tourist destinations such as the Rohtang Pass, are likely to receive significant snowfall accumulation. This could potentially pose challenges for transportation and outdoor activities, necessitating caution and preparedness from those venturing into these regions.

In addition to the snowy landscapes, lower-lying areas are expected to experience heavy rainfall, raising concerns of potential flooding and landslides.