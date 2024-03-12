Shimla – Himachal Pradesh is currently experiencing snowfall and rain across several areas. The Meteorological Department has issued warnings for snowfall in high mountain regions and rainfall in many other parts of the state. Forecasters predict that this precipitation will continue on March 13, with snow likely to persist in the higher altitudes. Additionally, adverse weather conditions are anticipated in the middle and high mountainous areas on March 14.

The capital city of Shimla has been hit with heavy rainfall and thunderstorms since Tuesday evening. Hailstorms have further contributed to the challenging conditions, resulting in a drop in temperatures throughout the region.

Areas such as Bhatiyat, Dharamshala, Palampur, Baijnath, Jogindernagar, Karsog, Sarkaghat, Sundernagar, Naldehra, Kufri, and Chail have been placed on alert for potential hailstorms, according to the latest advisories from the Meteorological Department.

Reports also indicate widespread rain in various parts of the Mandi district. However, there is optimism as clear skies are expected to return to the region by March 15.