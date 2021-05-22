Shimla: Himachal Pradesh has launched Home Isolation Kit for Covid-19 patients in home isolation.

The state Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur launched the Home Isolation Kit from Peterhof, Shimla today. He also flagged off 11 vehicles to different parts of the State carrying Home Isolation Kits.

Speaking on the occasion, Jai Ram Thakur said that these kits would be provided to the Covid-19 patients in home isolation by concerned MLAs. He urged the elected representatives to ensure that the kits were made available to the patients at the earliest.

“The State was passing through a critical situation due to the Corona pandemic,” the Chief Minister said and acknowledged that the Covid second wave was more fatal and cases were also increasing at a fast pace.

“Positivity rate during the first phase was 5.53 whereas in the second wave it has increased to 15.67 per cent,” CM further added.