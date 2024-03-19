Shimla – The Meteorological Department has forecasted rain and snowfall across the region. The Meteorological Department has issued alerts, signaling the onset of inclement weather conditions expected to persist for several days.

According to the Meteorological Department, the anticipated weather patterns stem from the activation of a western disturbance, which is set to unleash a barrage of precipitation over the state. Starting from March 21 and extending through March 24, widespread rain is expected to blanket many plains and central mountainous areas.

In addition to the rainfall, the forecast also predicts snowfall in the mid and high hills of the state, beginning on March 21 and continuing into the following days. A yellow alert has been issued for March 21 and 22, cautioning residents to prepare for potentially adverse weather conditions during this period.

Furthermore, the Meteorological Department warns of isolated snow showers in various regions. Alongside the precipitation, there is a heightened risk of thunderstorms and lightning strikes in certain areas, prompting authorities to advise against outdoor activities in vulnerable locations.