Shimla: One person was killed after the car (UK 07D 8436) he was travelling in skidded into a deep gorge near Nerwa, district Shimla, police said on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Nika Ram (35), resident of Palon village in Nerwa.

The accident took place on Saturday night near Nerwa when driver lost control of the vehicle and it plunged into a deep gorge, killing him on the spot.

The vehicle was spotted by a local resident on Sunday who immediately informed the police. A police team reached the spot and recovered the body.

Postmortem of the deceased is being conducted in Civil Hospital, Nerwa after which the body will be handed over to his relatives for cremation.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Shimla Mohit Chawla confirmed the report and said that police is conducting the investigation.