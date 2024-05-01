Shimla – The High Court has taken a firm stance on the government’s sluggish approach towards repairing the old national highway linking Mandi to Manali. Additional District Magistrate of Mandi, Kallu, appeared in court in person, signalling the seriousness of the matter.

In a recent hearing, the High Court division bench of Chief Justice MS Ramachandra Rao and Justice Jyotsna Rewal Dua, expressed dissatisfaction with the delay in repairing the Mandi-Manali National Highway. The court questioned the government’s preparedness to mitigate the impact of rainfall and demanded an explanation for the slow progress of repair work.

In response, the government informed the court about the formation of a committee in collaboration with NHAI officials to address the issue. A fresh status report was submitted, assuring that efforts were underway to accelerate road repair and enhancement activities. NHAI officials informed the court that an allocation of Rs 4.57 crore had been sanctioned to expedite road construction, with a portion of funds already disbursed and the remainder slated for release shortly.

Emphasizing the importance of public safety, the court admonished the government for endangering lives by neglecting road maintenance. It underscored the urgency of improving road conditions before the onset of monsoon rains and called upon the government to prioritize citizen safety. The court reiterated its directive for the government to take decisive measures to expedite the repair work.