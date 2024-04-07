In a blistering critique of the BJP, Anirudh Singh, the Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister of Himachal Pradesh, has issued a stern warning, asserting that the party’s arrogance and alleged attempts to destabilize the state government through financial means will not go unpunished by the electorate.

Singh’s remarks come in the aftermath of escalating tensions between the ruling Congress party and the opposition BJP, with accusations flying regarding the latter’s purported use of money power to sway political allegiances and orchestrate defections within the state assembly.

Singh minced no words in condemning what he described as the BJP’s brazen display of power and influence, particularly in light of recent events where six Congress MLAs purportedly switched sides during the Rajya Sabha elections. According to Singh, this maneuvering by the BJP constitutes a blatant assault on the democratic principles upon which the state’s governance is founded.

Furthermore, Singh aimed former Chief Minister Jairam Thakur, accusing him of prioritizing personal ambition over the welfare of the people of Himachal Pradesh. He lambasted Thakur for allegedly treating public opinion as a commodity, citing the lavish accommodations and privileges extended to the rebel MLAs following their defection.

Despite the BJP’s attempts to consolidate power through financial means, Singh expressed confidence in the resilience of the electorate, asserting that the people of Himachal Pradesh will deliver a decisive verdict in the upcoming Lok Sabha and assembly elections.