Nadaun – In a heated exchange of words, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has lambasted Leader of the Opposition, Jairam Thakur, accusing him of attempting to seize power through deceit and fear tactics. Speaking to reporters, Sukhu emphasized the need for patience, asserting that the BJP will face the wrath of the people come June 4.

Taking a swipe at Thakur, Sukhu drew parallels between Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision to contest from Varanasi despite hailing from Gujarat and the candidacy of former Union Minister Anand Sharma from the Kangra Lok Sabha seat. Sukhu argued that Sharma, a native of Shimla, embodies the essence of Himachal Pradesh and is well-deserved to represent the state’s interests on a national platform.

Expressing confidence at Sharma’s candidacy, Sukhu lauded his credentials as a proficient orator with a keen understanding of domestic and international affairs. Highlighting Sharma’s past contributions as a Union Minister, Sukhu pointed to significant infrastructural developments in Kangra, including the establishment of the National Institute of Fashion Technology and an industrial park in Indora, along with the Regional Centre of the National Tea Board.

Asserting Sharma’s pivotal role in advancing the Congress agenda, Sukhu underscored the need for strong representation in Parliament to secure vital relief packages for the state. Criticizing the BJP’s failure to procure necessary aid during times of crisis, Sukhu accused the opposition of resorting to underhanded tactics and orchestrating defections from the Congress ranks.

In a scathing rebuke, Sukhu dismissed Thakur’s allegations as baseless and accused him of peddling falsehoods to sway public opinion. With the elections looming, Sukhu reaffirmed the Congress’s commitment to upholding democratic principles and pledged to seek the public’s mandate for another term.