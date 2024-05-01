New Delhi – In a strategic move ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in Himachal Pradesh, the Congress party has declared former Union Minister Anand Sharma as its candidate from the Kangra parliamentary seat. The announcement came on Tuesday evening, following consultations with all the MLAs of Kangra district. Anand Sharma, a prominent Brahmin leader and former Deputy Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, will now go head-to-head against BJP candidate Rajiv Bhardwaj.

Simultaneously, the Congress has named former MLA Satpal Raizada as its candidate for the Hamirpur parliamentary seat. While there were speculations regarding Raizada’s candidacy from the outset, the party was also considering Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri. However, with Mukesh Agnihotri declining to contest, the party finalized Satpal Raizada to challenge BJP candidate and Union Minister Anurag Thakur. The list of candidates was released by Congress National General Secretary Organization KC Venugopal.

Anand Sharma, a seasoned politician from the capital Shimla, will be contesting in the Lok Sabha elections for the first time. With past ministerial experience in two Manmohan Singh governments and a reputation as a national-level leader, Sharma brings significant political weight to the contest.

Party sources indicate that Congress is approaching the elections with utmost seriousness, aiming to avoid fielding weak candidates for any seat. By selecting Sharma for the Kangra seat, Congress has not only surprised many but has also set the stage for a fierce electoral battle in Himachal Pradesh.