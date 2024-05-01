Shimla – Dr. Atul Verma, an IPS officer of the 1991 batch, has been appointed as the Director General of Police (DGP) for Himachal Pradesh. The state government issued a notification confirming his appointment following approval from the Election Commission.

Verma, currently serving as the Chief of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), brings with him a wealth of experience and expertise in law enforcement. His appointment comes in the wake of the retirement of DGP Sanjay Kundu, who dedicated 35 years to the police department.

Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena issued the notification, expressing confidence in Verma’s ability to uphold the highest standards of professionalism and public service. Dr. Atul Verma hails from Jharkhand.