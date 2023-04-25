Nalagarh: In a shocking case of fraud, two residents of Baddi, Himachal Pradesh, were cheated of Rs. 6.25 lakh in the name of sending them abroad for part-time jobs. The victims, identified as Sunil Kumar from Baihali Kundlu Nalagarh and Dharam Singh from Saroni Jarol Mandi, lodged a complaint with the police, leading to the registration of a cheating case on the orders of the Nalagarh court.

According to the complaint, the victims were approached by Satish Kumar, a resident of Kangra and Ajay Thakur, who worked in the local pharma industry, promising them overseas job opportunities. The accused duped Sunil Kumar of Rs. 3,24,550 and Dharam Singh of Rs. 3,00,000, falsely claiming that they would arrange for their visas and part-time jobs abroad.

The victims realized they had been cheated when they failed to receive any further communication from the accused regarding their overseas job prospects. They approached the police, and the case was registered accordingly.

Confirming the incident, DSP Baddi Priyank Gupta stated that a cheating case had been filed against the two accused as per the court’s orders. The police have initiated further action to investigate the matter and bring the culprits to justice.