In a significant move, the Directorate of Higher Education in Himachal Pradesh has imposed a ban on the appointment of teachers and non-teachers on PTA (Period, Temporary, and Work Load) basis in degree and Sanskrit colleges across the state. The directive, issued through orders to all college principals, comes as a response to mounting concerns over the financial implications and legal complications arising from such appointments.

According to the issued orders, no financial assistance will be extended from the government for appointments made on a temporary basis. Principals of respective colleges have been explicitly warned that they will be held accountable for any legal hurdles that may arise in the future due to these appointments.

Government officials from the Education Department disclosed that numerous complaints have been lodged regarding the practice of making temporary appointments in these educational institutions. The situation is exacerbated by the fact that individuals appointed on a temporary basis often seek permanent retention through legal recourse, further complicating matters for both the colleges and the government.

Dr. Amarjeet Kumar Sharma, Director of Higher Education, emphasized the strict stance adopted by the government, asserting that no teacher or non-teacher can be appointed temporarily in colleges under any circumstances. Colleges where such appointments have been made have been instructed to submit detailed reports, and it has been made clear that financial assistance will not be provided for such appointments moving forward.