Controversy continues to swirl in the apple industry as apple growers vehemently accuse commission agents of engaging in unfair practices. The latest bone of contention is the alleged illegal deduction of 2 kg from the payments made to growers by commission agents. This issue has sparked widespread outrage and demands for immediate action to rectify the situation.

As apple season has started in Shimla, growers find themselves grappling with the government’s requirement to pack 24 kg of apples in each box. However, to their dismay, they are only being compensated for 22 kg. The missing 2 kg is allegedly deducted by commission agents under the pretext of accounting for the weight of empty boxes and trays. This practice has left apple growers feeling shortchanged and frustrated, as they believe it is a violation of their rights and an unfair financial burden.

In response to the ongoing controversy, the Kisan Manch has taken a stand on behalf of apple growers. The Manch has labelled the deductions as illegal and demanded an immediate end to the 2 kg weight deduction imposed by commission agents. The Manch argues that previous sales of apples in cartons did not involve such deductions, making the current practice unjust and arbitrary. They are urging the state government to intervene and establish clear guidelines to prevent such deductions in the future.

However, commission agents have come forward to defend their actions. Pratap Chauhan Kairo, President of the Aadathi Association, stated that the deduction was a result of a decision made during a meeting convened by the Agricultural Marketing Board. According to Kairo, the deduction was agreed upon to account for the weight of cartons and trays within a 24 kg box. Furthermore, he suggested that the implementation of universal cartons would have streamlined the process for all stakeholders.

The conflicting statements from the commission agents and the Agricultural Marketing Board’s Managing Director, Hemis Negi, have added another layer of complexity to the controversy. Negi clarified that no official instructions had been issued regarding deductions for carton weight, contradicting the claims made by Kairo. This discrepancy has raised questions about the legitimacy of the deductions and further fuelled the growers’ demand for justice.