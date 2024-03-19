In a significant breakthrough, the police have dismantled a cyber fraud network, leading to the arrest of the prime suspect from Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. The operation, spearheaded by the police, was initiated following a complaint lodged by the Punjab National Bank (PNB) Manager Branch Solan.

The investigation, led by SP Solan Gaurav Singh, unfolded a complex web of deceit, with the initial complaint originating from the manager of the PNB branch in The Mall, Solan. The complaint detailed an incident where the manager received a call purportedly from Vishal Anand, the Managing Director of Toyota Auto Care Pvt Ltd, expressing interest in investing in mutual funds.

Trusting the caller’s identity, the bank manager proceeded to transfer a substantial sum of Rs 12,74,000 to the account provided by the caller, registered under the name of Kunwar Singh. The trust extended to Vishal Anand, being a premium customer of PNB, facilitated the swift transfer of funds.

However, subsequent investigations revealed a starkly different reality. The funds were swiftly withdrawn from the account by the accused, utilizing various channels to disperse the ill-gotten gains. A case of fraud was registered at the Sadar Solan police station, setting off a multi-jurisdictional hunt for the perpetrators.

Following diligent efforts by the police, two key suspects, identified as Kunwar Singh from Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, and Kunal Arora from Dwarka, Delhi, were apprehended. Their interrogation led to the arrest of Arun Kumar, the alleged mastermind of the operation, residing in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.

Presented before the court, Arun Kumar has been remanded into police custody for four days, allowing police to delve deeper into the syndicate’s operations. Preliminary investigations have unearthed a disturbing pattern, with the accused having prior involvements in cyber fraud cases across multiple states, including Haryana and Gujarat.

It has been revealed that the accused had previously secured bail in similar cases, further highlighting the need for stringent measures against such criminal activities.