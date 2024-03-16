In a significant move aimed at safeguarding public health, the Health Department of Himachal Pradesh has imposed a ban on the production and sale of cotton candy across the state. This decisive action follows the alarming discovery of harmful chemicals in samples collected from various cities including Solan, Shimla, and Bilaspur.

The decision to prohibit cotton candy production came after samples collected in Solan on February 20 failed to meet safety standards. Seven samples were subjected to rigorous testing at CTL Kandaghat, revealing the presence of Rhodamine-B, a chemical known to pose serious health risks, including its potential to cause cancer.

Rhodamine-B, commonly used to impart a vibrant pink colour to cotton candy, was found in various hues, including pink, orange, purple, yellow, sea green, white, and a green-violet mix. The discovery raised alarm bells within the Food Safety Department of the Municipal Corporation, prompting immediate action.

“The use of Rhodamine-B in food items is strictly prohibited due to its harmful effects on human health,” stated Health Secretary M Sudha, emphasizing the gravity of the situation. The ban, therefore, extends to both the production and sale of cotton candy until further notice.

Expressing concern over the findings, Sudha emphasized the government’s commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of its citizens. “The health and safety of our residents are of paramount importance. We cannot compromise on standards that jeopardize public health,” she asserted.

The Health Department has issued a notice to all concerned vendors, and directed them to cease production and sales immediately. Vendors have been ordered to respond to their compliance with the ban and any corrective measures they plan to undertake.