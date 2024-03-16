The Meteorological Department has issued a forecast indicating clear skies prevailing over the state until March 20th, with temperatures expected to rise steadily. This prediction comes as a relief to residents and authorities alike, offering a brief respite from recent weather fluctuations.

With the promise of clear skies, residents can anticipate a break from the inclement weather that has characterized recent days. However, alongside the clear skies, the Meteorological Department warns of a gradual increase in temperatures.

Maximum temperatures across various parts of the state showed a notable increase, with Shimla recording 19.0°C, Manali 18.4°C, Solan 25.0°C, Kalpa 12.6°C, Sundernagar 26.8°C, Dharamshala 24.1°C, and Una reaching 29.4°C.