Chief Minister Questions BJP’s Motives, suspects political opportunism ahead of 2024 Elections

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has voiced strong objections and raised suspicions regarding the Bharatiya Janata Party’s youth wing, BJYM, alleging their involvement in setting ablaze the houses of the accused in the Chamba Youth Murder case. The Chief Minister has criticized the BJP for politicizing the issue and exploiting the situation for political gain, particularly with an eye on the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Chief Minister Sukhu, while interacting with the media, expressed his astonishment at the protests orchestrated by the BJYM, even after the swift arrests made in connection with the murder case. Despite repeated assurances to the public regarding the pursuit of justice and the apprehension of all individuals involved, the BJP’s youth wing took matters into its own hands and resorted to destructive acts.

“It is beyond comprehension why such protests are being held despite the arrests made. This seems to indicate that the BJP is engaging in dirty politics,” stated the Chief Minister, highlighting his concerns over the BJYM’s actions.

Chief Minister Sukhu further expressed his dissatisfaction with the ongoing uproar caused by the BJP regarding the Salooni murder case in the Chamba district. He clarified that the accused had already been apprehended and were presently under police custody. Despite the efficient actions taken by law enforcement authorities, the BJP’s continued protests were deemed unwarranted and unjustified.

Stressing the expeditious arrest of all suspects involved in the murder, the Chief Minister questioned the logic behind the BJP’s persistent demonstrations despite the government’s acceptance of their demand for a National Investigation Agency (NIA) inquiry. He went on to suggest that as the ruling party at the Centre, the BJP could easily initiate an NIA investigation by a simple phone call from the Leader of the Opposition, Jai Ram Thakur. However, he argued that the BJP’s motivations appeared to lie in leveraging the situation for political gains leading up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Chief Minister Sukhu called for an end to the BJP’s attempts to exploit the tragic incident for their own benefit. He urged the opposition party to support the ongoing investigation and allow the law to take its course without unwarranted interference or politicization.