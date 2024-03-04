Shimla – A brewing legal confrontation between Himachal Pradesh and Punjab over the fate of the 110 MW Shanan power project, nestled in Joginder Nagar, has surfaced, signaling a protracted legal tussle ahead. The revelation comes in the wake of the Central Government’s involvement, allegedly tying the hands of Himachal Pradesh in the contentious dispute.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, while addressing a gathering at the Ridge Ground during a program, disclosed that the Central Government has issued directives restraining Himachal from taking stringent measures concerning the Shanan power project. The lease for the land allocated for the power project, extending over 99 years, expired on March 2, 2024, further complicating the legal landscape.

The imbroglio intensifies as the Punjab government has already petitioned the Supreme Court, seeking adjudication on the matter. Chief Minister Sukhu asserted the state’s intention to engage with the Punjab Government and present its stance before the apex court. He emphasized that if all other avenues fail, Himachal Pradesh is prepared to wage a legal battle to safeguard its interests in the Shanan project.

The recent developments stem from the mandate that upon the lease’s termination, the power project, along with all associated assets, should revert to the Himachal Government. Spanning approximately 420 acres of land in the Joginder Nagar and Drang assembly constituencies of Mandi district, the project’s status quo hangs in the balance pending legal resolution.

The state government has received a comprehensive report from the Mandi district administration regarding the Shanan power project. However, deliberations on the project’s future course of action remain in limbo as the legal intricacies unfold, fuelled by Punjab’s legal recourse.

The cabinet meeting held two days ago addressed the burgeoning issue, underlining the gravity of the situation and the necessity for a strategic response to protect Himachal Pradesh’s interests.

As the deadlock persists and legal maneuvers unfold, the Shanan power project emerges as a focal point of contention between the neighbouring states, setting the stage for a protracted legal saga with far-reaching implications for both Himachal Pradesh and Punjab.