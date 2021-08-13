Shimla: Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has announced Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the deceased who died in the Nigulsari landslide in the Kinnaur district.

Thakur on Wednesday visited Neugalseri to oversee the relief and rescue work underway to search for people trapped in the landslide which occurred on Wednesday.

He also announced Rs 50 thousand to those seriously injured in this tragic incident. He said that Rs one lakh would also be provided to kins of deceased passengers of the bus by the Transport department.

Thakur also visited Community Health Centre Bhawanagar and enquired about the well-being of the injured and wished them a speedy recovery.

He also met the next of kin of the deceased and family members of those missing in this mishap and assured all possible help from the government.

He directed the medical authorities to ensure the best possible treatment for the injured.

Chief Minister also appreciated the services provided by the ITBP, NDRF, CISF, State Police personnel and local people in relief and rescue operations. He said that the State Government would also conduct a geological survey of the area as a long-term solution.

While presiding over a meeting with the officers at Bhawanagar, Chief Minister directed the officers to make adequate arrangements of boarding and lodging for the rescue teams and the family members of the missing persons as well as the injured.

The rescue operations should be carried with utmost care so as to rescue all those missing, he added.

He also directed the health officers to provide the best possible treatment to the injured and immediately shift the seriously injured to the major hospitals.