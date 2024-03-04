New Delhi – In a significant stride towards achieving a sustainable and eco-friendly future, the recently inaugurated and foundation-laid projects by Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam (SJVN) are poised to make a substantial impact on carbon emissions. The seven projects, inaugurated and initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, are expected to collectively reduce over 20 lakh tonnes of carbon emissions annually.

The projects, comprising hydro and solar power stations, are strategically positioned to contribute to India’s commitment to a net-zero carbon emission economy by 2070. The green energy initiatives include the 60 MW Naitwar Mori Hydro Power Station in Uttarakhand, 75 MW Parasan Solar Power Station, 75 MW Gurhah Solar Power Station, and 50 MW Gujrai Solar Power Station in Uttar Pradesh.

Prime Minister Modi also laid the foundation stone for SJVN’s ambitious projects, namely the 382 MW Sunni Dam Hydro Electric Project and the 15 MW Nangal Floating Solar Power Project in Himachal Pradesh, along with a 70 MW Solar Project in Assam. These ventures are anticipated to be instrumental in significantly reducing the carbon footprint, aligning with global efforts to combat climate change.

The Chairman & Managing Director of SJVN, Geeta Kapur, expressed her gratitude to Prime Minister Modi for his visionary leadership, emphasizing the importance of uninterrupted, reliable, and affordable power supply to all. She highlighted SJVN’s dedication to realizing the Prime Minister’s vision of achieving 500 GW installed capacity from non-fossil fuel-based energy resources by 2030.

The seven projects, with a combined capacity of 727 MW, are projected to generate 2255 million units of energy annually. The substantial reduction in carbon emissions aligns with SJVN’s commitment to environmental sustainability and India’s broader goals in transitioning to clean and green energy sources.

The green energy projects are anticipated to be a beacon for future developments in the renewable energy sector, demonstrating the tangible impact and positive contribution of the power sector to India’s overall environmental goals. As the nation continues its journey towards a greener and cleaner energy landscape, SJVN’s initiatives mark a significant step forward in the collective effort to combat climate change and build a sustainable future for generations to come.