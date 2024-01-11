Shoolini University proudly unveiled its new animal research facility, officially approved by the Ministry of Environment Forests and Climate Change, Government of India. The facility will focus on the procurement, maintenance, and experimental research involving small lab animals to address various human health needs.

The primary objective is to conduct research on drug discovery and drug delivery using natural products derived from the Himalayan medicinal flora. The research will cover a wide range of ailments, including those affecting the brain, skin, liver, lifestyle-related disorders, asthma, osteoporosis, diabetes, obesity, and cancer.

The research initiative includes animal and cell-based studies utilizing advanced research tools. Scientists at Shoolini University plan to explore unique insights from disciplines such as Yoga, Computer-Aided Drug Design (CADD), and Artificial Intelligence to address diseases effectively.

The inauguration of this small animal research facility marks a significant step for Shoolini University in advancing scientific research and contributing to medical breakthroughs.