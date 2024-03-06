Chandigarh – In a dramatic twist, Sujanpur MLA Rajinder Rana has formally stepped down from his role as the working president of the Himachal Pradesh Congress. Rana’s resignation, submitted to the National President of the Congress, adds fuel to the ongoing internal strife within the party.

Expressing dissatisfaction over his exclusion from the state Cabinet, Rana had consistently highlighted being sidelined both within the party and the government. His disenchantment culminated in a bold move during the recent Rajya Sabha Election, where Rana and five other Congress MLAs voted in favour of BJP candidate Harsh Mahajan, in defiance of the party’s stance.

The repercussions were swift. Following their anti-party act of not adhering to the party whip, Speaker of the Vidhan Sabha, Kuldeep Singh Pathania, invoked the anti-defection law and disqualified all six rebel Congress MLAs, including Rajinder Rana, on February 29. Sudhir Sharma, Ravi Thakur, Devendra Kumar Bhutto, Chaitanya Sharma, and Indradutt Lakhanpal, faced cancellation of their memberships for not complying with the party whip during the crucial budget session. The rebel MLAs have since contested the Speaker’s decision in the Supreme Court and are currently residing in Chandigarh under CRPF protection.

Responding to recent government statements, Rana criticized what he deemed as hasty announcements. He asserted that the government, grappling with financial constraints and lacking budgetary provisions, is resorting to misleading tactics to divert public attention. Rana’s resignation from the position of working president introduces a new layer of complexity to the evolving political landscape within the Himachal Pradesh Congress.

Simultaneously, the Congress party has ousted Sudhir Sharma from the position of AICC Secretary, indicating further recalibrations within the party leadership. The political panorama in Himachal Pradesh remains in a state of flux, with legal battles, resignations, and strategic adjustments shaping the trajectory of state politics. The Supreme Court’s impending decision on the case filed by the rebel MLAs holds the potential to reshape the political landscape in the days to come.