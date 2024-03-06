Nagrota/Kangra – In a fiery response to recent political developments, the Chief Minister lashed out at the BJP, asserting that their modus-operandi to topple the sitting government will never succeed. The Chief Minister, addressing a public meeting at Nagrota in Kangra district, expressed confidence that the public would thwart any unconstitutional attempts to destabilize the democratically elected government.

Accusing the BJP of undermining the mandate given by the people of the state, the Chief Minister emphasized that the Congress Party had received a substantial mandate to form the government, and they were committed to completing their five-year term. “The people of the state have entrusted us with the responsibility, and we will not allow any unconstitutional methods to derail the progress and stability we are striving for,” he declared.

The Chief Minister said that six MLAs, who had originally won on the Congress Party symbol, had betrayed the party by defecting. He expressed disappointment in their actions, stating that while differences or personal opposition may exist, betraying both the people and the party was unacceptable. Among the defectors, one had previously held a ministerial position, and his father had served as both a minister and party president, making their betrayal even more disheartening.

The Chief Minister urged the public to remain vigilant against any attempts to undermine the democratic process, assuring them that the government would remain steadfast in its commitment to fulfilling the promises made during the election. He concluded by asserting that such attempts to destabilize the government would be met with a strong response from the people, who had placed their trust in the Congress Party.