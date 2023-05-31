In a laudable move, Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) has introduced a special opportunity for students to complete their undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) degrees. The university administration released a notification on Tuesday, granting this invaluable chance to students who were unable to appear for UG final year examinations or faced failure for various reasons since 1990. This unique provision applies to a range of UG courses, including BA, BSc, BCom, and Shastri programs.

Additionally, this opportunity extends to PG students, except for those enrolled in PG Science courses. Students pursuing other courses, such as MA and MSc Mathematics, are eligible to take advantage of this exceptional provision. To avail themselves of this opportunity, students are required to submit a fee of Rs 10,000, as determined by the university administration. It is important to note that this decision was made during the Executive Council (EC) meeting on April 6, and the official notification has now been issued to inform eligible students.

The UG final year examinations are scheduled to be conducted in the following year, specifically in March and April 2024. On the other hand, PG examinations are planned for June of this year. Even semester exams for PG courses are set to occur in June, while odd semester exams are scheduled for November 2023. This timeline allows students ample time to prepare thoroughly for these upcoming exams.

HPU’s initiative to introduce this exceptional provision is commendable, as it offers a lifeline to students who, due to various circumstances, were unable to complete their UG and PG degrees. By acknowledging the challenges and hurdles faced by students, the university strives to empower them to achieve their educational aspirations.

Prospective students who meet the eligibility criteria for this unique opportunity are strongly encouraged to seize it and embark on their educational journey towards attaining their UG and PG degrees.