Shimla – To address low voter turnout rates recorded in the Lok Sabha Election 2019, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has unveiled “Mission 414” targeting 414 polling stations in Himachal Pradesh. These polling stations, which saw less than 60 percent voter turnout Rate (VTR), will undergo specific interventions to bolster participation in the upcoming Lok Sabha Election 2024. Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Maneesh Garg announced the initiative today, outlining a comprehensive strategy to elevate engagement and enthusiasm among voters.

Under Mission 414, all identified polling stations will be transformed into model polling stations, aiming to enhance the voting experience. To invigorate youth participation, booth youth icons will be appointed from among the first-time voters in these polling booths, fostering a sense of responsibility and ownership towards the electoral process.

Furthermore, the ECI plans to address historical issues of ‘poll boycotts’ in certain polling stations by erecting special signature walls bearing the theme ‘Yes, I will Vote’. These walls, strategically positioned within the polling stations, aim to inspire voters to pledge their commitment to participate in the democratic process. Additionally, voters will receive invitation cards crafted by local children, serving as a heartfelt gesture to encourage their involvement in the democratic festival.

CEO Maneesh Garg highlighted the commission’s efforts to engage with adventure and sports associations to connect with the masses and inspire them to play an active role in strengthening democracy. As part of this initiative, special cultural events under the theme of UTSAV (celebration) will be organized in the identified polling stations to create a vibrant atmosphere conducive to increased voter turnout.

In tandem with on-ground interventions, an exclusive Information, Education, and Communication (IEC) campaign will be launched in these areas to disseminate awareness and mobilize voters. This multifaceted approach aims to address underlying factors contributing to low voter participation and foster a culture of democratic engagement among citizens.

Mission 414 underscores the Election Commission’s unwavering commitment to ensuring inclusive and robust electoral participation, ultimately strengthening the democratic fabric of the nation.