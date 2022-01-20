Shimla: To oversee the party campaign in Punjab assembly elections, the Indian National Congress has appointed districts’ observers.

Four leaders from Himachal have been announced by Congress.

Himachal Congress general secretary Rajneesh Kimta and Sunjanpur MLA Rajender Rana have been appointed observers of the Mohali district.

A young leader from Kangra and son of former cabinet minister late GS Bali, Raghubir Singh Bali has been given the responsibility of Pathankot district.

Senior Congress leader and former Minister in Virbhadra’s government Sudhir Sharma has been entrusted with the responsibility of the Fatehgarh Sahib district.