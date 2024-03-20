Dharamshala: The shadowy world of cybercrime reared its ugly head once again as two individuals from Dharamshala found themselves ensnared in an online trading scam, losing a staggering sum of Rs 61.72 lakh to cunning miscreants.

In the first incident, a retired employee from Yol in Dharamshala fell prey to the nefarious schemes of fraudsters, losing a staggering Rs 53.50 lakh. The victim, enticed by promises of lucrative returns, not only emptied his savings but also borrowed against his fixed deposit, succumbing to the deceitful machinations of the criminals. Subsequently, a resident of Sidhbari was duped of Rs 8.22 lakh in a similar fashion.

The modus operandi of the fraudsters involved enticing victims with promises of wealth through online trading. They employed sophisticated tactics, including the creation of fake websites masquerading as legitimate trading platforms, to ensnare unsuspecting individuals. In both cases, the victims unwittingly deposited funds into multiple accounts associated with the criminals, totaling 29 transactions.

“The perpetrators manipulated the victims by creating a façade of legitimacy through fake trading websites,” explained Praveen Dhiman, ASP of the Cyber Police Station in Dharamshala. “The victims, lured by promises of profit, fell into the trap and transferred substantial sums to the fraudsters’ accounts.”

Following the realization of their losses, the victims lodged complaints with the Cyber Police Station, triggering an investigation into the elaborate scam. “We urge the public to remain vigilant against cybercriminals and exercise caution when engaging in online transactions,” implored Dhiman, emphasizing the importance of awareness in safeguarding against such fraudulent activities.

As authorities intensify efforts to combat cybercrime, the harrowing ordeals faced by the victims serve as a stark reminder of the ever-present threat posed by digital fraudsters. Vigilance and skepticism remain paramount in navigating the perilous terrain of online transactions.