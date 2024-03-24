In a harrowing incident on Sunday evening, an avalanche hit a Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus travelling from Keylong to Manali. The calamity occurred around 4:00 pm, leaving the bus stranded amidst a traffic jam caused by the treacherous conditions. As the avalanche cascaded down from the hills, it ruthlessly battered the bus, shattering four of its glass panes.

The terrifying ordeal sent shockwaves through the passengers, who found themselves caught in a whirlwind of chaos and panic. The sudden onslaught of snow and debris instilled fear and uncertainty among those on board. Miraculously, despite the severity of the incident, all passengers emerged physically unscathed from the wreckage.

The avalanche, originating from the Teling Nala of Lahaul, underscored the unpredictable and unforgiving nature of the region’s terrain. Its sheer force left the bus in a state of disarray, serving as a stark reminder of the inherent risks associated with traversing these mountainous routes, particularly during the winter months.

Emergency responders swiftly arrived at the scene, providing assistance and ensuring the safety of the passengers. Although the bus suffered significant damage, the priority remained the well-being of those onboard, all of whom were successfully evacuated from the site.

The incident serves as a sobering reminder of the challenges faced by travellers navigating the rugged landscapes of Himachal Pradesh.